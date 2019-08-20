Rocket Lab completes fourth launch of the year from Hawke's Bay

Satellite launch provider Rocket Lab has successfully launched its eighth mission overnight.
The rocket, named 'Look Ma, No Hands', lifted off from Mahia Peninsula just after midnight and included the first satellite in a new maritime surveillance constellation for UNSEENLABS.
The mission also included four satellites for the US Air Force and other companies based in the US and France.
The company has deployed 39 satellites from New Zealand so far. The overnight mission was the company's fourth launch for 2019.