Rocket Lab completes fourth launch of the year from Hawke's Bay

1 NEWS
Satellite launch provider Rocket Lab has successfully launched its eighth mission overnight.

The rocket, named 'Look Ma, No Hands', lifted off from Mahia Peninsula just after midnight and included the first satellite in a new maritime surveillance constellation for UNSEENLABS.

The mission also included four satellites for the US Air Force and other companies based in the US and France.

Once up to speed it’s hoped the Mt Wellington factory will build a new Electron rocket every week. Source: Seven Sharp

The company has deployed 39 satellites from New Zealand so far. The overnight mission was the company's fourth launch for 2019.

The rocket, nicknamed ‘Look Ma, No Hands’, took off just after midnight this morning. Source: Breakfast
