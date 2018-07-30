 

Rock fall closes popular Coromandel tourist destination Cathedral Cove

Popular Coromandel natural attraction, Cathedral Cove, has been closed due to falling rock this week, with no timeline in place for access being reinstated.

The Department of Conservation made the decision early last week, due to debris falling from inside the much-photographed archway. 

Workers from engineering consultancy company Tonkin & Taylor will inspect the cave tomorrow, and will report back to the Department of Conservation.

It's not yet known how long the inspections will take, which will assess the risk of further collapse.

All of the nearby walking tracks remain open at this stage.
 

Te Hoho, a sandstone rock viewed from Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. New Zealand. Photo Tim Clayton (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Te Hoho, a sandstone rock viewed from Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, North Island, New Zealand. New Zealand. Source: Getty
Simon Bridges was this morning under siege over National's call for smaller class sizes - forced to deny it was a recycled Labour policy, with little evidence it benefited student learning.

In his speech at the National Party annual party conference in Auckland yesterday, Mr Bridges signalled he would increase the number of primary teachers to reduce class sizes if in Government.

This morning on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, the National leader scoffed at the idea he was copying a Labour education policy from two elections ago, which was rejected by former National Education Minister Hekia Parata.

"This is not a Labour Party policy. Come on, this is a policy of teachers, of parents, of Kiwis," Mr Bridges said.

"This is as old as the hills, and here's the deal about Labour, if they believed in it, when they've got billions to play with, why haven't they done it?" 

Mr Bridges also insisted there were many education experts who believed smaller class sizes did facilitate student learning.

This was despite a meta-analysis of hundreds of studies, compiled by the Melbourne Education Research Institute, which concluded that class size had little affect on students' education, and that teacher quality was far more important.

"I don't disagree that what you've said, that quality of teaching is really important, and actually if you look at what Hekia Parata did in times when the dollars were tighter, that was right to do that. But actually we have got choices," Mr Bridges said.

"And it's certainly true as well, and there's evidence to back it up, not just evidence, it's what teachers say to me all the time, it's what parents say to me, it's what I know from my own childhood and my kids childhood that the number of teachers in terms of the attention the little ones get when they're growing really makes a difference too."

Mr Bridges said his National policy to reduce class size was not at odds with Hekia Parata's rejection of a similar policy at the 2014 election, because at that time the Government did not have the money to play with.

"When you haven't got a lot of dollars, I think you're right to focus on the quality. But we've got more choices today and we know that teacher numbers also matter."

The National leader said you "had to do both" when it came to investing in both teacher training, but also volume of teachers to reduce class sizes.

"Look I'll tell you, and this is all anecdotal, but my Mum's a teacher, my brother's a teacher, my sister's a teacher, and they believe it, right," Mr Bridges said.

"They say it will make a real difference in terms of the quality of what they do, but also the quality of what the kids do. I believe it, I'm putting a stake in the ground and we're going to deliver it."  

The National leader defended the accusation that National’s new policy for smaller class sizes was a recycled Labour policy. Source: Breakfast
It is "immensely distressing" for farmers looking after Mycoplasma bovis-infected cows that have not yet gone to the slaughter, a vet says, after an instance of cows in the middle of calving unable to be transported for culling.

A Southland farmer last month expressed his frustration, saying he advised Ministry of Primary Industries in February his infected cows were pregnant, hoping the cull would be completed then.

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads. Source: 1 NEWS

However the cows are currently still alive and about to calve.

It is a year on from New Zealand’s first Mycoplasma bovis outbreak, and Southland vet Mark Bryan told TVNZ1’s Q+A the newest concern is infected cows in the middle of calving that cannot be transported to slaughter.

Mr Bryan said having to look after the infected pregnant cows and their calves, knowing they would have to be slaughtered, was "immensely distressing" for the farmer.

To limit movement between farms, MPI provide feed for animals waiting to be culled.

MPI sent Q+A a statement which said: "We'd be very concerned if farmers have been waiting several months from when they receive their notice to cull.

"We are working hard to ensure that doesn't happen."

This spring, every M bovis-free property will be tested to give a true picture of how widespread the disease is. 

Southland vet Mark Bryan said the latest concern is having infected cows during calving that cannot be transported for slaughter. Source: Q+A
