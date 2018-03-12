Will robots be part of the solution to New Zealand’s teacher shortage?

With robots predicted to replace some teachers in the UK within ten years, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp visited a Westport school already trialling robots in the classroom which could be the answer to New Zealand's teacher shortage.

Westport North School is using a small humanoid robot called the iRobi to help its students learn in a fun way.

It all began with a cute robotic seal that was used to perk up kids who were having a bad day or were in the sick bay.

Then, the iRobi was introduced with high-tech features such as speech recognition.

A spokesperson for Westport North School sees the robots more as support aids than replacing teachers wholesale.

Do the kids think the robotic revolution will see their human teachers replaced?