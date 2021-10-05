Robertson responds to confusion over roadmap out of lockdown

The three-step plan, announced by the Government on Monday, for moving Auckland out of lockdown has been greeted with a large degree of confusion, fear and even anger.

So on Breakfast on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson answered questions around what Aucklanders can and can't do as some changes to what Aucklanders can do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 are set to come into effect.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, outdoor gatherings with one other household in Auckland will be allowed but with a limit of 10 people. During these gatherings face masks must be worn when not eating and people must be socially distanced.

Each household is permitted to meet with one different household or bubble each day, up to 10 people, but record-keeping for contact-tracing purposes is encouraged.

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson asked if the new rules mean she's allowed to have brunch with one family up to 10 people total, then later on that afternoon mix with another bubble, then later that night the same thing.

"It is yes," Robertson responded.

"Busy social calendar you've got there Jenny-May, but yeah, that is exactly what we're facilitating here.

"Obviously it's about making sure we don't create those big events, those big gatherings, but still, outdoors - the public health advice that we're getting is that this is a safe thing to do to give Aucklanders a little bit of respite from the rest of Alert Level 3 which still remains in place."

Clarkson also asked if the new rules mean Aucklanders can get their long-awaited haircuts after seven weeks in lockdown.

"You can't get a haircut Jenny-May, that's not part of this first stage of giving Aucklanders an Alert Level 3 with a little bit of respite in it," Robertson responded.

"We want people to be outside and the reason for that is the public health advice is when you're outside Covid has a much, much lower chance of spreading. It's indoor venues where there are issues.

"So what we want is for people to stay within those groups of 10, as you say, just two bubbles coming together. Yes we do want people to continue to use masks and yes we do want people to keep up the physical distancing.

"If you've got the kids out and they're running around that's going to be a bit hard so parents will manage that I'm sure because they are aware of what their kids are doing.

"But the rules of Alert Level 3 about mask wearing, physical distancing, they all still apply."

When questioned about the new responsibility these rules place on the public, Robertson said there had been responsibility on Kiwis throughout the pandemic.

"I really do want to thank the people of Auckland for continuing to do the heavy lifting for New Zealand," he said.

"The rest of New Zealand's there and able to go about their lives with a relative degree of freedom because of the hard work of Aucklanders and so we are giving you that responsibility.

"All the way through, we've asked people to look after their community and the people around them, to obey the rules, and this is no different."