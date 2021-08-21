Robertson defends delay in naming Wellington locations of interest

Wellingtonians waited almost an entire day knowing there was Covid-19 in the community before being advised of where those cases visited, but Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says officials were making sure information was accurate before making it public.

Various New Zealand media outlets reported about Covid-19 in Wellington before the official numbers were released after 1pm on Friday.

The Ministry of Health earlier in the day told 1 NEWS it wouldn't respond to "speculation" and said it would provide case information at that afternoon update.

Locations of interest in the capital were then later released Friday evening.

Grant Robertson. Source: Q+A

However, Robertson defended the delay.

"The media gets the luxury of just reporting what they hear and not necessarily needing to check or confirm that, we have a different job," he told Newshub Saturday morning.

"Our job is to make sure that we get accurate information out to the people of New Zealand, there is a process to go through here."

Robertson said it takes time for contact tracers to work with people after they get a positive Covid-19 test, get details of where they have been and the times, then to notify the businesses affected.

"I've been criticised before for announcing the location of interest before the owner of that business knows. There's a bit of a balance to be struck there," he said.

"If it's too difficult to find someone then eventually, yes, those locations of interest might get published before that person knows.

"We do get the information up as soon as we possibly can. We've been working closely with the Ministry of Health to make sure the processes are there to get it out there as soon as possible."

Robertson said under Alert Level 4 everyone, bar essential workers, should largely be staying at home and in their bubbles anyway.

He told Newshub he was not aware of essential workers being on a flight from Auckland to Wellington with Covid-19 cases, then out-and-about doing businesses in Wellington on Friday when questioned by Newshub Saturday.

Robertson urged Kiwis to look closely at the time on the location of interest for when it says people should get tested for Covid-19. His comments come as people lined up for around seven hours in some cases to be tested for the virus.

"Getting that detail right really does matter."