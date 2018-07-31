 

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

1 NEWS
A man led police on a wild car chase in Christchurch this afternoon, after reports of a burglary sparked a pursuit.

The NZ Herald reports that police were alerted to look for a man driving a black Mazda after reports of a burglary at a Grafton St house shortly after 3pm.

Once located the man fled, refusing to pull over which led to police laying down road spikes.

Despite the spikes puncturing his tyres, the man continued, driving on roads busy with school traffic.

The NZ Herald reports that the chase was called off several times by police after the driver was seen driving on the wrong side of the road and going through red lights.

Eventually the chase ended in spectacular fashion, with two police cars blocking the man's vehicle from the front while two more cars rammed into him from the side and behind.

Police Sergeant Chris Barker told the NZ Herald that the man was Tasered and then arrested.

Nobody else was injured and there was only one occupant in the car.

Police pursuit Christchurch. Source: SUPPLIED
Associated Press
A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive, and investigators say a person confessed to the deed.

Investigators in the San Antonio suburb of Leon Valley say the person in custody was charged Monday night (local time).

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says two others are expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Surveillance video had shown two men and a woman sneaking the 2-to-3-foot-long grey horn shark from the aquarium in a stroller Saturday afternoon and placed in a pickup truck for the getaway.

Salvaggio says the truck used in the heist was recovered Monday evening.

The grey horn shark has since been returned after CCTV footage caught them in the act. Source: San Antonio Aquarium
