Robbery at Auckland bank, school in lockdown as police hunt offender

An ANZ bank in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield has been the target of a robbery this afternoon.
Police say a man entered the ban on Glenfield Rd around 1.10pm and demanded money before fleeing.
It has yet to be revealed if a weapon was used and whether any money was taken.
The offender was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses, with the hood up. He is thought to be aged in his mid 20s and is described as Maori or Pacific Islander.
A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found forty minutes later in the Bayview area.
Police dogs and their handlers are currently trying to establish whether a possible offender is still in the area.
As a precautionary measure, Bayview Primary is currently in lockdown.
No one is thought to be injured.
