 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Robbery at Auckland bank, school in lockdown as police hunt offender

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An ANZ bank in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield has been the target of a robbery this afternoon.

Police say a man entered the ban on Glenfield Rd around 1.10pm and demanded money before fleeing.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

It has yet to be revealed if a weapon was used and whether any money was taken.

The offender was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses, with the hood up. He is thought to be aged in his mid 20s and is described as Maori or Pacific Islander.

A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found forty minutes later in the Bayview area.

Police dogs and their handlers are currently trying to establish whether a possible offender is still in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Bayview Primary is currently in lockdown. 

No one is thought to be injured.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

2

Robbery at Auckland bank, school in lockdown as police hunt offender


00:14
3
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

00:22
4
Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.

Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

01:41
5
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ