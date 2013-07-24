Robbery at Auckland bank, school in lockdown as police hunt offender

An ANZ bank in the Auckland suburb of Glenfield has been the target of a robbery this afternoon.

Police say a man entered the ban on Glenfield Rd around 1.10pm and demanded money before fleeing.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

It has yet to be revealed if a weapon was used and whether any money was taken.

The offender was wearing a white hoody and sunglasses, with the hood up. He is thought to be aged in his mid 20s and is described as Maori or Pacific Islander.

A vehicle that may be linked to this incident was found forty minutes later in the Bayview area.

Police dogs and their handlers are currently trying to establish whether a possible offender is still in the area.

As a precautionary measure, Bayview Primary is currently in lockdown.