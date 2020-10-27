TODAY |

Robbers hit two Northland dairies in early morning ram raids

Two dairies in Northland have been robbed in ram raids in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly afterward another shop was ram raided in Moerewa, west of Kawakawa.

Shortly after 2am, police were called to a burglary at a dairy on Williams Road in Paihia, a spokesperson said.

A group of offenders stole a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle. Shortly afterward another shop was ram raided in Moerewa.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

Shortly after 2am, police were called to a burglary at a dairy on Williams Road in Paihia. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are making a number of inquiries into the incidents, which they believe are related.


