Robber points rifle at Hamilton video store attendant, demands money

There's been another aggravated robbery, this time at a video store in Hamilton where a man pointed a rifle at the attendant.

The robber points a rifle at the video store attendant.

Police say a man armed with a rifle entered the United Video Store on Killarney Road in Dinsdale at about 9.20 last night.

He presented the firearm at the store attendant and demanded money, before fleeing on foot, said Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson, of Hamilton CIB.

Investigators have been processing the scene with forensic experts this morning and speaking to members of the public who live near the store, Mr Wilson said.

The offender is described as wearing a grey hoodie with a black vest over the top and dark-coloured trousers.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact them.

Do you know the man wearing a hoodie and pointing a rifle at the store attendant?

