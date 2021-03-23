'Robbed the community' - Thieves get away with food donations destined for needy families in Kāpiti

The Kāpiti community is scrambling to replenish food bank supplies after thieves got away with months worth of donations destined for needy families.

Empty boxes after thieves raid Kāpiti food bank. Source: Supplied

Kāpiti Foodbank manager Kerry Lovell told 1 NEWS she was "absolutely devastated" at the robbery on Friday, in which tinned food, rice, pasta, biscuits and cereal were stolen from a shipping container that stored the items.

Police said they were called to the burglary on Ngahina Street at about 8.45pm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances," a spokesperson said.

Lovell said the stolen goods would have likely gone out to about 750 families in the community.

She said the food bank receives donations year-round, but it gets the majority of donations during its two food drives each year — one in November ahead of the festive season and one in May right before winter.

But the final couple of months of supplies — about 500 boxes of food — from the November run is now gone.

Lovell did not want to share the estimated value of the items.

"I feel really gutted and also feel sad at the conscience, values of someone who could steal donations," she said.

"The sad thing about these robbed donations is they're from the community. They have robbed the community, every single person who donated.

"We are absolutely devastated and asking the community again to help.

"Times are tough and now there's more pressure on the community."

However, Lovell said the community had rallied to support them, including fundraisers at local supermarkets, Harcourts, Raumati Beach School and Paraparaumu College.