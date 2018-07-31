Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award

A Tauranga baker has taken out his sixth Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Award for his Roast Pork and Creamy Mushroom pie.
Patrick Lam of Patrick’s Pies Café and Bakery in Tauranga cemented his reputation as the king of New Zealand pie makers with his latest Supreme Award for his pie in the Gourmet Meat category.
Mr Lam wins a cheque for $7,500 and the coveted New Zealand Bakels Supreme Award Trophy as well as $1000 for each of the three Gold Awards he has won.
The award was announced in Auckland tonight at a 1950s themed gala dinner, attended by bakers from all over New Zealand keen to find out who among them would win the top accolade.
NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says: "This really is pie-making history. It's a huge achievement. In the 22 years of The Bakels New Zealand Pie Awards Patrick has won the most Supreme Awards and he deserves every single one of them."
"As the 2018 Supreme Pie Award winner, there’s a lot that I can say about Patrick: dedication, consistency, passion. He has come back year after year and he just keeps on getting better and better.
"He doesn’t do it just to win the awards. If you go into his business you’ll see the amount of people who come into his shop for the quality of his pies."
Patrick's Supreme pie this year went up against 5491 other pies at judging in Auckland on July 26.
It had to beat 275 other Gourmet Meat category entries through rigorous quality control tests before even being tasted.
Once the Gold Awards in the 12 categories are decided, all but the Café Boutique category go on to the final judging round.
Five of the best pie judges in New Zealand, including this year’s celebrity chef judge, Ben Bayly then judge them from scratch to choose the Supreme Award winner.