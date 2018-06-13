 

Roads remain closed as Gisborne region deals with flooding

About 50 roads remain shut in the Gisborne region after heavy rain caused flooding, slips and trees to fall.

Wigan bridge on Tauwhareparae Road, cleared only yesterday of logging debris, was hit again overnight. Photo: Gisborne District Council

Source: Gisborne District Council

The stormy weather is easing and crews have been repairing roads, inspecting bridges and restoring power.

State Highway 2 reopened north of Gisborne, but State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō was closed and the bad weather also closed State Highway 1 near Kaikōura.

Widespread flooding has left a large swath of farmland under water this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

An inland road near Hastings was also closed because of heavy rain and strong winds.

Taihape Road was expected to remain closed all night with an assessment to be made today.

A severe heavy rain warning remains in place for the Gisborne area after heavy rains and wind, and mayor Meng Foon said Civil Defence was on alert.

Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Eastland Network said it was making progress getting the power back on to homes in the Gisborne region.

The network said more than 750 properties were still without power last night.

Crews worked late into the night to reconnect the power, but flooding, fallen trees and other problems mean it was hard to get to some areas.

There were also 23 bridges in the area that needed inspection and about 20 roads closed, cutting off some communities.

Mr Foon said no one had been forced to evacuate the area, as happened during the storm a week ago, at this stage.

Heavy rain had hit the Gisborne region as residents prepare for more wet weather overnight. Photo: RNZ/Rebekah Parsons-King

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi was due in Gisborne this afternoon to assess what support the community needed.

Meanwhile in Hawke's Bay the severe weather alert will stay in place until midnight today, with a further 80mm to 100mm expected on top of what has already fallen in the Ruahine and Kaweka Ranges.

Civil Defence group manager Ian Macdonald said they were keeping a close watch on the Esk River and the rivers around Wairoa.

Water levels were still rising but Mr Macdonald said they were confident the water level rise would not breach the stopbanks.

Civil Defence was also worried about big swells along the coast, with high tide at 4pm.

Civil Defence said that it had already been in touch with people in places like Haumoana and Te Awanga.

MetService said heavy rain was falling in the Kaikōura ranges and likely to continue until this afternoon.

A transport agency spokesperson said travellers heading to and from Picton should use the Lewis Pass instead of the coastal route.

