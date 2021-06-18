Roads cordoned off as gang members turn out in force to Auckland funeral

Hundreds of gang members have descended on St Joseph's Catholic church in Grey Lynn, Auckland today for the funeral of a man linked to the Head Hunters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taranaki Fuimaono died in Auckland Hospital following an arrest on Saturday.

Members of the Mongrel Mob, Head Hunters, King Cobra, and Killer Beez are present, many arriving in large groups on motorcycles.

The police have placed a temporary cordon on Great North Road between Williamson Ave and Coleridge Street in an attempt to reduce traffic from building up.

Crummer Road and Coleridge Street have also been closed as a precaution.

"Police are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the procession is carried our in a safe manner for all road users," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Patched gang members gather for a funeral in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police officers are staying a distance away from the church, and the Police Eagle Helicopter is circling above.

Yesterday police warned Aucklanders there is expected to be a funeral procession involving a large number of patched gang members travelling across the city today.

Police didn't specify the gang, or gangs expected to be involved.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day," Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk."