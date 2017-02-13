 

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Two bush fires in Christchurch's Port Hills are still burning after fire fighters failed to contain them last night.

The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.
Fire crews have raced back to the scene of a large scrub fire near Kennedys Bush in the Lansdowne area this morning as the fire was threatening homes.

The Fire Service was asked to head to the scene by the Rural Fire authority at 3.20am as the fire had travelled to threaten multiple properties on Early Valley Rd, a fire communications spokesperson said.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the Summit Rd and Early Valley Rd areas.

This morning, 18 appliances are fighting the two blazes, including four helicopters.

Twenty homes on Early Valley Rd and four homes on Marley's Hill, in the vicinity of Worsleys Rd were evacuated overnight and this number is likely to rise a Canterbury Civil Defence spokesperson said.

The fire service are working to stop the fire from catching macrocarpa hedges as this spreads easily.

The total size of the fire has not been reported to the southern fire communications centre, however this morning the spokesperson said the fire is still "large and travelling".

Two bush fires have put the city on edge, with at least one house destroyed by the flames.
Dyers Pass Rd is closed between Hackthorne Rd to Governors Bay Rd, while Summit Rd is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track.

Old Tai Tapu Rd is closed between Osterholts Rd and SH75, and Early Valley Rd and Holmeswood Rise are closed.

Second Port Hills fire

Meanwhile, the second Port Hills fire is "still pretty big and active," and has spread into a forestry area. Summit Rd remains closed.

The second fire was reported as 400m by 400m last night, and had travelled 1.3km along Summit Rd.

These measurements are expected to have increased overnight with the latest size not available at this stage, a fire spokesperson said.

They could not confirm whether the two fires were linked, but said there is quite a distance between them.

The cause of both fires are yet to be confirmed, she said.

Yesterday at least one home was destroyed in the fire and a number of properties were evacuated as a precaution. 

Several fire engines and helicopters have been dispatched to fight the fire, which is being fanned by brisk winds.
Large fires are burning south of Christchurch, and residents are being forced to flee the area as the flames spread.
Kate Nicol-Williams

Christchurch and Canterbury

