Roads close in Auckland due to flooding as severe weather lashes parts of country

Heavy rain and strong winds are hitting parts of the country, causing power cuts and closing roads.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have been called out to several locations in regards to flooding and trees down on Auckland's North Shore.

Severe weather brought down power lines and cut electricity to 77 homes in the Tokatoka area south of Dargaville in the early hours of this morning.

Met service has issued a heavy rain watch that is in place till 3pm today.

King tides are also forecast for this morning. Coastal areas exposed to the north and east could suffer from inundation by the sea.

Some roads have closed in Auckland due to flooding, reports NTZA. For more information on road closures, click here.

NORTH ISLAND

HEAVY RAIN WARNING

Northland is expected to get 80 to 110mm of rain with thunderstorms possible until 1pm today.

Auckland from Whangaparoa northwards including Great Barrier Island is expected to get 60 to 90mm of rain with thunderstorms also possible until 2pm today.

Coromandel Peninsula is expected to get 60 to 90mm of rain with thunderstorms possible until 5pm today.

Gisborne should expect 75 to 100mm to accumulate about the ranges, with lesser amounts elsewhere until 4am on Monday.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

STRONG WIND WARNING

Auckland is forecast for severe easterly gales gusting at 120km/h in exposed places, especially about Great Barrier Island and parts of Auckland south of Manukau until 3pm today.

Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty from Whakatane westwards and Waikato is forecast for severe easterly gales with damaging gusts of 130km/h in exposed places until 6pm today.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

SOUTH ISLAND

East to north east winds should pick up clouds increasing from the north. There is rain developing around Nelson and Marlborough with some patchy falls down the West Coast later in the day or by night.