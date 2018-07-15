 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Roads close in Auckland due to flooding as severe weather lashes parts of country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy rain and strong winds are hitting parts of the country, causing power cuts and closing roads. 

Maraetai Beach can be seen lapping the road.
Source: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have been called out to several locations in regards to flooding and trees down on Auckland's North Shore.

Severe weather brought down power lines and cut electricity to 77 homes in the Tokatoka area south of Dargaville in the early hours of this morning.

Met service has issued a heavy rain watch that is in place till 3pm today. 

King tides are also forecast for this morning. Coastal areas exposed to the north and east could suffer from inundation by the sea.

Some roads have closed in Auckland due to flooding, reports NTZA. For more information on road closures, click here

King tides are also forecast this weekend to compound matters.
Source: 1 NEWS

NORTH ISLAND

HEAVY RAIN WARNING

Northland is expected to get 80 to 110mm of rain with thunderstorms possible until 1pm today.

Auckland from Whangaparoa northwards including Great Barrier Island is expected to get 60 to 90mm of rain with thunderstorms also possible until 2pm today.

Coromandel Peninsula is expected to get 60 to 90mm of rain with thunderstorms possible until 5pm today.

Gisborne should expect 75 to 100mm to accumulate about the ranges, with lesser amounts elsewhere until 4am on Monday.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

STRONG WIND WARNING

Auckland is forecast for severe easterly gales gusting at 120km/h in exposed places, especially about Great Barrier Island and parts of Auckland south of Manukau until 3pm today.

Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty from Whakatane westwards and Waikato is forecast for severe easterly gales with damaging gusts of 130km/h in exposed places until 6pm today.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

SOUTH ISLAND

East to north east winds should pick up clouds increasing from the north.  There is rain developing around Nelson and Marlborough with some patchy falls down the West Coast later in the day or by night.

Mainly dry in the east but patchy rain develops overnight in Canterbury and maybe coastal Otago.  The winds are the lightest in Southland and driest weather too.  Winds ease later today or overnight.  It is the warmest on the West Coast and the coldest around Queenstown.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

2
Minister for Defence Ron Mark said the new aircraft will help New Zealand deliver marine and disaster relief in the Pacific.

John Armstrong: Defence Minister Ron Mark has shafted Labour in order to benefit NZ First

3

Wild weather for the north cuts power, may cause flooding

4

Miley Cyrus deletes every single photo from her Instagram

00:58
5
Dr Richard "Harry" Harris was the last member of the rescue team to leave the cave.

Heroic Aussie doctor involved in Thai cave rescue wants to 'get everything back to normal' after returning home


A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.