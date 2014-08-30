TODAY |

Roads affected, power supplies disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through West Coast

Source:  1 NEWS

Roads have been closed due to slips and power supplies have been disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through the West Coast this morning, bringing with it torrential rain and hail.

Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 6 and infrastructure across the South Westland region has been affected following prolonged heavy rain this morning. SH6 has since been closed south of the Hokitika township at the Ruatapu intersection through Makarora after several slips appeared on the road.

A large slip has also occurred on the Fox Hills, and a bridge near Te Taho are being assessed by Fulton Hogan after they were damaged from the heavy rain.

Motorists have been advised to consider their travel options and stay up to date on the status of the state highway.

Power supplies have also been disrupted from Fox Glacier township to Bruce Bay. Westpower are making assessments. However, access may be limited due to the adverse roading conditions.

Residents in Franz and Fox Glacier have been advised to conserve water on public supply lines due to communications and power outages.

It comes after MetService detected severe thunderstorms near offshore Hokitika this morning. The thunderstorms are expected to move southeast, near Hokitika, offshore Hokitika, Ruatapu and Kokatahi at 8.45am, and near Lake Kaniere at around 9.15am.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Westland and Canterbury High Country.

New Zealand
Weather News
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:45
Ozone layer accord in 1987 may have helped slow climate change, new study finds
2
Watch: All Blacks Sevens huddle with Samoa players before Dubai match for moment in honour of measles victims
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Despite lead in polls, National should be worried by Jacinda Ardern's recent 'double whammy'
4
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
5
Givealittle page set up by rugby stars like SBW for families affected by Samoa measles epidemic reaches $58,000
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:46

How long does it take for 'compostable' packaging to actually break down?

Fire crews, helicopters fighting forestry blaze in Otago

Seventy-year-old dies after fall on Routeburn track during guided walking tour

Police issue warning after 'unprepared' trampers rescued from Remarkables