Roads affected, power supplies disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through West Coast

Roads have been closed due to slips and power supplies have been disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through the West Coast this morning, bringing with it torrential rain and hail.

Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 6 and infrastructure across the South Westland region has been affected following prolonged heavy rain this morning. SH6 has since been closed south of the Hokitika township at the Ruatapu intersection through Makarora after several slips appeared on the road.

A large slip has also occurred on the Fox Hills, and a bridge near Te Taho are being assessed by Fulton Hogan after they were damaged from the heavy rain.

Motorists have been advised to consider their travel options and stay up to date on the status of the state highway.

Power supplies have also been disrupted from Fox Glacier township to Bruce Bay. Westpower are making assessments. However, access may be limited due to the adverse roading conditions.

Residents in Franz and Fox Glacier have been advised to conserve water on public supply lines due to communications and power outages.

It comes after MetService detected severe thunderstorms near offshore Hokitika this morning. The thunderstorms are expected to move southeast, near Hokitika, offshore Hokitika, Ruatapu and Kokatahi at 8.45am, and near Lake Kaniere at around 9.15am.