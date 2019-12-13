Road works on hold over holiday season

There's good news for people driving to holiday destinations this festive season - non-essential road works will be paused.

Roadworks are set to double this summer. Source: rnz.co.nz

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) spokesperson Greg Lazzaro said many road works would be put on hold on state highways over the Christmas and New Year period.

Drivers are warned to leave extra time for trips, because a big surge in domestic tourism is likely to cause particularly heavy traffic on highways this summer.

"There will be some delays, and we all need to factor that into our plans. If you're feeling frustrated, pull over, take a break.

"Trying to 'make up lost time' by speeding and unsafe overtaking is a recipe for disaster, and it puts everyone using the road at risk," Lazzaro said.

NZTA is stopping non-essential road works outside main centres between 23 December and 5 January to help minimise delays.

National road policing manager Gini Welch said risks increased with more cars on the road.

Drivers needed to slow down, leave bigger following distances, and rest when necessary, she said.

"Driving tired can be just as dangerous as driving drunk," Welch said.

"It's not a race, you're on holiday, so take your time, and be courteous to other drivers."

Since 2015, accidents on New Zealand roads have killed an average of 11 people and injured more than 400 during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Lazarro said.

"Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and we shouldn't accept that serious crashes are just another part of the holidays," he said.

"Every one of us has the power to make the right decisions, which will keep the roads safer for everyone."