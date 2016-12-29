Road toll rises to 13 after missing American skier dies near Mt Cook in a motorcycle crash

An American skier has died in a crash near Mt Cook in the South Island, becoming the 13th road fatality over the festive season.

American skier Lucas Sven Halberg has died in a crash near Mt Cook after going missing since December 27. Source: NZ Police

Lucas Halgren, known as Sven, left The Hermitage hotel in Mt Cook Village on his motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

He was reported missing when he didn't arrive at work that day.

Mr Halgren's body and crashed motorcycle were discovered on Tasman Valley Road yesterday afternoon and police are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

The 24-year-old, from Tolland, Connecticut, was a keen skier who had been living in New Zealand for the winter with his brother Patrick.

Patrick lost most of his left leg in a motorcycle crash three years ago and is training with the hope of being selected for the US Paralympic ski team in 2018.

Friends around the world have remembered Mr Halgren.

"You could make anyone laugh in the worst times. For that I thank you. Rest easy friend," Scott Maynard said on Facebook.