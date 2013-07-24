Road spikes used to stop three men in stolen car after Waikato ram raid

Three men have been arrested after a ram raid in the Waikato town on Matamata last night.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called about 1.47am to reports of a burglary taking place on Arawa Street.

A patrol car was sent, and the men fled in a stolen vehicle.

Other police in the area successfully set up spike strips and punctured the fleeing vehicle's tires.

The three men continued to flee after getting on to the expressway at Karapiro, and were apprehended at Pope Terrace in Cambridge.

All of the stolen items were recovered.