 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Road spikes used to stop three men in stolen car after Waikato ram raid

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three men have been arrested after a ram raid in the Waikato town on Matamata last night.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called about 1.47am to reports of a burglary taking place on Arawa Street.

A patrol car was sent, and the men fled in a stolen vehicle.

Other police in the area successfully set up spike strips and punctured the fleeing vehicle's tires.

The three men continued to flee after getting on to the expressway at Karapiro, and were apprehended at Pope Terrace in Cambridge.

All of the stolen items were recovered.

Two men aged 20 and one aged 17 will now face Hamilton District Court this morning on charges of burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle, reckless driving and failing to stop.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


03:27
4

Watch: Jessica Mutch makes a call on name of Jacinda Ardern's baby's name

5
The All Blacks' winger has been recalled to the starting side for the Eden Park clash.

Former All Black Julian Savea to leave New Zealand for French club Toulon - report

Landlords are legally required to give specific details of a property's insulation to tenants.

'Lack of adequate insulation statements' common in tenancy agreements, MBIE says, who warn landlords - increased enforcement is coming

All new tenancy agreements should have detailed insulation info -but Tenancy Services says "a lack of adequate insulation statements were common".

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Tourist levy of up to $35 likely to be imposed on visitors from overseas next year, Government signals

A month of consultation on the planned tourist tax to help fund tourism infrastructure opens today.


00:15
The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 