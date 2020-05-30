Road shuts due to flooding, vehicles trapped as storm batters upper North Island

Severe weather is battering the upper North Island today, with cars reportedly trapped and roads closed due to flooding.

State Highway 25 from Hikuai to Whitianga in the Coromandel Peninsula has been closed this morning due to coastal flooding overnight.

NZTA is advising motorists to avoid the affected areas or delay travel, with the road remaining closed both ways until further notice.

It said an alternative route through SH25 via the Coromandel township should be used.

At least two cars were reportedly trapped in the floodwaters.

NZTA also reported a slip in Northland last night west of Brynderwen which closed the SH12 route to Maungaturoto.

The road is now open again, but motorists are being told to "take extra care" in the area.

A severe weather warning is in place for the upper North Island, including Coromandel and Northland, from noon today to tomorrow evening.

A sub-tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gale force winds.

Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler said a significant storm could be expected after a dry summer, with slips and surface flooding to be expected.

MetService forecasts around 100-130mm of rain to accumulate over the next day in Northland, with Coromandel estimated to receive around 120-160mm of rain.