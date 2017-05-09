Road safety expert 'extremely concerned' over pedestrian deaths from technology distractions

Pedestrian deaths on New Zealand roads are nearly double what they were this time last year (with 15 deaths from Jan 1) and distracting technology is playing a major role, according to a road safety expert.



Caroline Perry, from road safety charity Brake, says both drivers and pedestrians are being distracted by their smart phones and other technology.

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast today: "It's alarming and we are extremely concerned by it (the rise in numbers) and it is of course devastating for the families affected by it."

"There is a lot that we need to do in terms of addressing safety for people out on foot and bike."

While the causes of pedestrian deaths this year are still being investigated Ms Perry sees a worrying trend from previous data.

"In terms of distractions, it certainly seems to be an increasing trend we are seeing amongst road crashes generally, there is the risk of us being so connected to our smart phones and all the other technology that distractions are increasing."

Although smart phones are the main culprit, Ms Perry says the extra technology in new cars is also a factor.

"We want vehicle manufacturers to be aware of this and some of them are doing work to ensure what they are putting in the vehicle's isn't a distraction.

"But there is that risk that the more you put technology in place and have more buttons to push to access certain screens the more drivers will be distracted."