Road reopened after fire rips through Auckland sports bar

A fire has torn through an Auckland sports bar this morning, with the cause of the fire unknown at this stage. 

Crews were called to the Pakuranga building early this morning.
Multiple fire crews were called to the two storey building on Cortina Place in Pakuranga around 5.15am.

Location of fire in Pakuranga, Auckland

Location of fire in Pakuranga, Auckland

Northern Fire Service shift manager Jaron Phillips told 1NEWS earlier the fire was well involved, affecting the  roof, mezzanine and upper level floor.

Emergency services remain on the scene and two appliances will be there for some time.

"We have called in the specialist fire investigators to determine the cause of the accident," Mr Phillips said. 

Reeves Rd was closed until about an hour ago while firefighters battled the blaze.

Mr Phillips says no one has been injured in the building that houses a bottle store and public house.

Fire fighters outside scene of fire at Pakuranga shops

Fire fighters outside scene of fire at Pakuranga shops

Auckland

