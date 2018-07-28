 

Road remains closed following fatal bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

1 NEWS
The Turoa ski area and Ohakune Mountain Road in the Tongariro National Park will remain closed today after a bus carrying 31 people rolled killing one person.

On Mt Ruapehu's website this morning a notice was posted stating that Ohakune Mountain would be closed until further notice.

Around 2:30pm yesterday police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.

An investigation into the crash is set to take place.

There were 31 passengers onboard during the accident. Source: Snapchat
One person is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian in Northland this morning.

St John Ambulance.

The incident took place just before 7am north of Loop Road in Otaika.

St John says two ambulances attended the crash and one person was taken to hospital. 

NZTA says part of SH1 has been closed at Portland and Loop Road due to the crash and a detour has been put in place.

The number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) has more than tripled in the past few years as police push to change the face of the specialist squad.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold, but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified.

1 NEWS was granted rare access in Dunedin as the AOS got into tactical training mode.

Senior Sergeant Rick Spooner, the AOS' tactical groups co-ordinator, says having women on the squad "brings another dynamic".

"Their decision-making is sometimes different, plus they just bring other skills. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, but it's certainly another dynamic to the group."

Constable Mel Duff is one of three women who have just qualified for the squad after passing an intensive physical and mental selection process.

"I had to put in a lot of effort for training. Pretty much this past year has been working on my strength," Constable Duff said.

Constable Duff joined one of the 16 nationwide squads this week and has already been to three local callouts.

"I don't think I will ever be the strongest person on my squad, but females can bring a lot of different aspects, I guess - communication, managing stress, [and] remaining calm."

She's part of a new and growing trend in the Armed Offenders Squad.

Four years ago, just three women were in the AOS. Now, there are 11, but with 350 members nationally, the top brass admit it's still very male-dominated.

"We are doing some work around what are the barriers preventing women applying," Senior Sergeant Spooner said.

The AOS attended more than 1000 jobs around the country last year, down from previous years, and the nature of its work is continually changing.

The AOS has long been a male stronghold - but last month, a record number of policewomen qualified. Source: 1 NEWS
