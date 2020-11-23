'Road rage' incident led to violent death of man in Ōtorohanga - police

Police have attributed "road rage" as the force behind the violent death of a man in Ōtorohanga on Saturday night.

Source: File image

Police say initial inquiries indicate a 34-year-old Te Kuiti man died after an altercation between two groups following an earlier ‘road rage’ incident.

One of the groups arrived on Maniapoto Street at about 6.30pm in two vehicles, police said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the New Zealand Herald, a witness saw two patched gang members hit the man with an axe, causing him to collapse in front of onlookers.

Police do not believe the groups were known to each other prior to the incident.

Police have now located both vehicles and they will be forensically examined.

A section of Maniapoto Street/SH3 remains cordoned while the scene examination continues.

Man dies after reports of large brawl in Ōtorohanga

“This was an incredibly violent attack in a very public place, and we want to let our Ōtorohanga community know we're clearly focused on identifying and locating those involved," says Waikato Police Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

A post mortem is expected to take place on Monday.

Police still want to talk to anyone who has not yet come forward with information. They can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 211002/2797.