 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Road to Glenorchy, near Queenstown, now open after raging scrub fire hits area

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The road to Glenorchy, 28km west of Queenstown, is now open after a large scrub fire hit the area, cutting power to some residents.

The fire at Rat Point is now under control, with firefighting work continuing for the rest of the day.

Helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets took flight to tackle the fire.

Power has been cut to the small Otago town due to a large overnight bushfire.
Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze, which started last night, was burning across Glenorchy Road. However, it may take several days to put out completely, the Queenstown Lakes District Council says. 

Fire crews are expected to remain on site at Rat Point for the rest of the week.
Source: 1 NEWS

Investigations into what caused the blaze will begin tomorrow, however at this stage it is too early to say how it started.

A fire broke out last night near Rat Point on the Queenstown to Glenorchy Rd.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Otago Rural Fire Authority would like to hear from anyone with any information that may help the investigation. ORFA's number is 0800 673 473.

About 150ha was involved in the fire, mostly native scrub and trees on very steep terrain.

No properties were at risk, but there were about 50 firefighters battling the fire which appears to have started at a campsite at Rat Point on the shores of Lake Wakatipu overnight.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket involved in the firefighting effort near Queenstown.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket involved in the firefighting effort near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Aurora Energy said the fire affected the power supply to the nearby town of Glenorchy, which has a population of about 350.

"At this stage the fire is about 2.5km away from the nearest homes, at Bob's Cove and Closeburn Station," a Council spokesperson says.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Power still cut to residents

Delta operations manager John Campbell says the power in Glenorchy is currently being assessed but residents should definitely expect an outage for the next few hours.

Firefighters involved in battling the blaze near Queenstown.

Firefighters involved in battling the blaze near Queenstown.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Campbell told 1 NEWS there are an estimated 300-350 homes still without power.

This number is down from the 500 homes that lost power overnight when an emergency power isolation for the area was called upon.

"Assessment work is underway this morning and we will be using a helicopter to inspect the damage to our site once it is safe to do so," Mr Campbell said.

"Until this time the power will remain off."

 

Related

Accidents

Southland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Residents urged to stay inside as 'mini tornadoes' hit Cromwell

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:49
3
Alan Langdon and his daughter Que were reported missing after leaving Kawhia on December 17.

Missing Kiwi sailor and young daughter found 'safe and well' in Australia

00:08
4
Firefighters went to the top of the Arkham Asylum rollercoaster on the Gold Coast to free riders.

All passengers 'in good spirits' after being rescued from rollercoaster ride at Movie World on Gold Coast


01:23
5
First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Watch: Barack Obama sheds a tear thanking Michelle for her support after 'taking on a role she didn't ask for'

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

01:00
The popular reporter is retunring to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

Matt McLean's video message to NZ: 'I can't wait, see you soon'

The popular reporter is returning to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

01:00
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

"I can't wait, see you soon!"



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ