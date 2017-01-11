Road to Glenorchy, near Queenstown, now open after raging scrub fire hits area

The road to Glenorchy, 28km west of Queenstown, is now open after a large scrub fire hit the area, cutting power to some residents.

The fire at Rat Point is now under control, with firefighting work continuing for the rest of the day.

Helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets took flight to tackle the fire.

The blaze, which started last night, was burning across Glenorchy Road. However, it may take several days to put out completely, the Queenstown Lakes District Council says.

Investigations into what caused the blaze will begin tomorrow, however at this stage it is too early to say how it started.

The Otago Rural Fire Authority would like to hear from anyone with any information that may help the investigation. ORFA's number is 0800 673 473.

About 150ha was involved in the fire, mostly native scrub and trees on very steep terrain.

No properties were at risk, but there were about 50 firefighters battling the fire which appears to have started at a campsite at Rat Point on the shores of Lake Wakatipu overnight.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket involved in the firefighting effort near Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS

Aurora Energy said the fire affected the power supply to the nearby town of Glenorchy, which has a population of about 350.

"At this stage the fire is about 2.5km away from the nearest homes, at Bob's Cove and Closeburn Station," a Council spokesperson says.

Smoke rises from a fire near Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS

Power still cut to residents

Delta operations manager John Campbell says the power in Glenorchy is currently being assessed but residents should definitely expect an outage for the next few hours.

Firefighters involved in battling the blaze near Queenstown. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Campbell told 1 NEWS there are an estimated 300-350 homes still without power.

This number is down from the 500 homes that lost power overnight when an emergency power isolation for the area was called upon.

"Assessment work is underway this morning and we will be using a helicopter to inspect the damage to our site once it is safe to do so," Mr Campbell said.