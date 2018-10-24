Road delays north of Topuni expected after sudden crash early this morning

State Highway 1 north of Topuni is closed between Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road and Mangawhai Road due to a crash in the early hours of this morning.

The crash involved a car and a light truck and as a result, one person was trapped and another was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson says they were called to the scene around 3.45am.

A St John report says a helicopter was also dispatched to the accident.