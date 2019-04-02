Road closures, diversions in place after two separate South Island vehicle crashes

Road closures and diversions are in place after two separate crashes have taken place in the South Island this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Tancreds Road in Lincoln in Canterbury just after 4.30pm.

Police say initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, police are at the scene of a vehicle crash on State Highway 6, near Athol in Southland.