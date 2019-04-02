TODAY |

Road closures, diversions in place after two separate South Island vehicle crashes

Source:  1 NEWS

Road closures and diversions are in place after two separate crashes have taken place in the South Island this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Ellesmere Road and Tancreds Road in Lincoln in Canterbury just after 4.30pm.

Police say initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, police are at the scene of a vehicle crash on State Highway 6, near Athol in Southland.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, diversions will be in place.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Southland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police release name of Australian victim of White Island eruption
2
Martin Guptill hammers two sixes out of the ground, into petrol station
3
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
4
Swept out to sea, mother survives after young son raises alarm
5
Woman sold to China as a bride escaped, only to die weeks later
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:31

Adorable set of cotton-top tamarin twins born at Auckland Zoo
02:20

WATCH: Timeline of events leading to 2019 scrapping of NZ’s 'Racist' refugee policy

Teenage girl dies after fiery Christchurch crash
01:38

Chance of another eruption at Whakaari/White Island drops to 35 to 50 per cent