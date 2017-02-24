Road closed as shopping block burns in east Auckland

A shopping block in east Auckland is on fire.



Location of fire in Pakuranga, Auckland Source: Google Maps

Multiple fire crews were called to the two storey building on Cortina Place in Pakuranga around 5.15am.



Northern Fire Service shift manager Jaron Phillips told 1NEWS the fire is well involved.

He says the roof, mezzanine and upper level floor is ablaze.

Crews will start tackling the blaze that has spread to 50 by 20 square metres from the air soon.



The building houses a bottle store and pub.

Cortina Pl is closed between Te Rakau Dr and Ayelsbury St, Auckland Transport said on Twitter.



More to come.