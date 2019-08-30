Road closed in Auckland, delays expected after fatal crash between car and motorcycle

One person has died following an incident involving a car and motorycycle in Auckland this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.



Mahia Road is closed between Sandwick Drive and Glenveagh Park Drive, Auckland Transport said on Twitter. Diversions are currently in place, and delays are expected for traffic and bus services in the area.



Earlier today, a person was killed in a separate crash involving a car and pedestrian in Northland this morning.