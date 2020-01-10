Road closed after scrub fire breaks out in Tauranga

Emergency services have been called to the scene after a scub fire broke out in Tauranga this afternoon.

A large plume of smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill

The fire began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.



A large fire is visible after starting at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page.



Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.