Road closed after scrub fire breaks out in Tauranga

Emergency services have been called to the scene after a scub fire broke out in Tauranga this afternoon.
A large plume of smoke is visible after a fire broke out in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: Facebook / Matthew Gill
The fire began in Poike just before 1.40pm, police told 1 NEWS.
A large fire is visible after starting at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place in Poike, Tauranga, this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
The fire started at the end of Windermere Drive and Lagoon Place, a resident said on the Windermere/Poike Community Facebook page.
Police said road closures are in place for Windermere Drive, with only residents being allowed access to the road.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been contacted for comment.