Road closed after car plunges 60m off Paekākāriki Hill near Wellington

Paekākāriki Hill Road north of Wellington is closed and a person is trapped in a vehicle after plunging 60m down a bank this morning.

The road – a popular alternative to State Highway 1 - is closed while police investigate the crash.
No one else was involved in the crash, police said, and rescuers are communicating with the person in the vehicle.

The crash took place on the Paekākāriki side of the road, which runs between the Kāpiti Coast and Porirua, and is often used as an alternative route to State Highway 1.

No details are available on whether the motorist was hurt in the crash.

Emergency services on Paekākāriki Hill

Emergency services on Paekākāriki Hill

