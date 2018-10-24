Road blocked as fire rips through an Auckland building

Part of Auckland's Dominion Road is closed as firefighters battle a large blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS sixteen of its appliances are working on extinguishing the flames.

It's believed the fire started on the third floor of a restaurant on the corner of Dominion Road and Louvain Avenue, and has crept towards the roof.

No nearby properties are currently at risk, but crews are checking surrounding buildings to ensure the flames haven't spread.

FENZ was alerted around 9.40pm.