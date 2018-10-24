TODAY |

Road blocked as fire rips through an Auckland building

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

Part of Auckland's Dominion Road is closed as firefighters battle a large blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS sixteen of its appliances are working on extinguishing the flames. 

It's believed the fire started on the third floor of a restaurant on the corner of Dominion Road and Louvain Avenue, and has crept towards the roof. 

No nearby properties are currently at risk, but crews are checking surrounding buildings to ensure the flames haven't spread. 

FENZ was alerted around 9.40pm. 

A fire investigator is at the scene. 

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
2
Extraordinary footage shows Japanese team wading through typhoon flooding in order to get to practice
3
What every Japan v Scotland outcome does for the RWC - and who the All Blacks get
4
Wellington's bucket fountain celebrates half a century of splashing pedestrians
5
Nearly a million Kiwis are paying too much tax on their Kiwisaver
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52

Nearly a million Kiwis are paying too much tax on their Kiwisaver
01:54

Government's digital expert warns agencies about protecting people's data
01:59

Wellington's bucket fountain celebrates half a century of splashing pedestrians
02:04

Farmers hit out at waterway protection proposals as consultation continues