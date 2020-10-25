TODAY |

RNZAF recruits restore Marlborough war graves

Source: 

Scores of World War II graves in Blenheim are being restored by Air Force recruits.

RNZAF recruits at Omaka Cemetery restore war grave plaques. Source: NZ Defence Force

This year's recruits from Woodbourne Base have restored 175 brass plaques at Omaka Cemetery, in association with the Marlborough Returned and Services Association.

Flight Lieutenant Emma Jones from Command and Recruit Training Squadron said the recruits are honoured to help with the project, which aims to restore 400 graves at the cemetery.

"The restoration on the graves is a big job but we are committed to helping get it completed and continuing the good work previous courses have done before," she said in a statement.

She said restoring the plaques is a complex 12-step process, involving scrubbing, sanding, dyeing, bronzing and waxing.

-rnz.co.nz


New Zealand
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Landlord left with thousands to pay after tenant leaves flat full of rubbish
2
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee dies, aged 78
3
New Zealanders head out in droves amid record Labour Weekend temperatures
4
Plastic flowers, windmills causing headaches at some cemeteries
5
Avid gardeners pot, prune and bare all for National Nude Gardening Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

New Zealanders head out in droves amid record Labour Weekend temperatures

02:04

Huge boating boom believed to be triggered by Covid-19 restrictions

Person dies after car rolls north of Gisborne bringing long weekend road toll to five
00:46

Firefighters battle five hectare gorse fire near Dunedin