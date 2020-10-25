RNZAF recruits restore Marlborough war graves

Scores of World War II graves in Blenheim are being restored by Air Force recruits.

RNZAF recruits at Omaka Cemetery restore war grave plaques. Source: NZ Defence Force

This year's recruits from Woodbourne Base have restored 175 brass plaques at Omaka Cemetery, in association with the Marlborough Returned and Services Association.

Flight Lieutenant Emma Jones from Command and Recruit Training Squadron said the recruits are honoured to help with the project, which aims to restore 400 graves at the cemetery.

"The restoration on the graves is a big job but we are committed to helping get it completed and continuing the good work previous courses have done before," she said in a statement.

She said restoring the plaques is a complex 12-step process, involving scrubbing, sanding, dyeing, bronzing and waxing.