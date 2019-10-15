TODAY |

RNZAF joining international effort to monitor sanctions against North Korea

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will deploy a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion and crew to support international efforts to monitor sanctions against North Korea.

Patrols by the Orion, which will be based in Japan for the deployment, will be over international waters in North Asia.

A P-3K2 Orion and personnel were earlier deployed in 2018 to support United Nation Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea.

During the deployment the crew will look to detect breaches of sanctions, such as illicit ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.

In a statement Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour says they are ready to respond to international efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.


P3 Orion doing touch and goes Kaneohe Bay Hawaii Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sydney socialite asks public to help identify jogger repeatedly pooping outside her business
2
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
3
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
4
Texas cop charged with murder after bodycam footage shows him shooting woman in her home
5
Under fire for granting residency to six-time drink driver, Government says it had no choice
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
05:50

New space junk radar in central Otago detects debris as small as two centimetres
09:57

Councils need to 'step up in national interest and build intensified housing - Twyford

Real estate industry springs back with record-high house prices