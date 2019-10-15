RNZAF joining international effort to monitor sanctions against North Korea

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will deploy a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion and crew to support international efforts to monitor sanctions against North Korea.

Patrols by the Orion, which will be based in Japan for the deployment, will be over international waters in North Asia.

A P-3K2 Orion and personnel were earlier deployed in 2018 to support United Nation Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea.



During the deployment the crew will look to detect breaches of sanctions, such as illicit ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned goods.

In a statement Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour says they are ready to respond to international efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.