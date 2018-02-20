 

Riwaka resident goes fishing from his boat inside his flooded garage

Darryl and Julie Thomas have never seen anything like this flooding at their property in 41 years living there.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nelson

Natural Disasters

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Darryl and Julie Thomas have never seen anything like this flooding at their property in 41 years living there.

Just weeks after one major storm, West Coast residents are anxiously awaiting another.

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Heavy rain has turned normally sedate creeks into rivers in the top of the South Island.

There are also around 23,000 people without power in Taranaki and widespread flooding in the Nelson Tasman region.

Heavy rain has turned normally sedate creeks into rivers in the top of the South Island.

There's localised flooding in Motueka, Takaka and Marahau and significant flooding in the Riwaka Plains area.

