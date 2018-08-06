 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

River levels in the Gisborne district are high this morning after heavy rain yesterday which is forecast to continue this morning.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Warning in place for the area about East Cape, Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Northern Gisborne.

A slow-moving front continues to move over the area from the northeast.

Peak rain intensities are expected to reach 8-15mm per hour but the warning is due to expire about 3pm today.

Gisborne District Council river gauges report significant rises overnight, with the Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay up to about 6.5m in places from usual levels of 2m.

Heavy rain in the area caused significant flooding and evacuation in June, and also brought a flood of logging debris - or slash - from nearby work sites.

At least three homes were lost, paddocks were covered in mud, stock was lost and vast lengths of fences were damaged.

For a full weather forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018. Source: MetService
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
The quake struck Lombok and was strongly felt in neighbouring Bali.

Earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing 39 people
2

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league
3

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

4

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match
5

Twenty-five fur seals found dead near Christchurch bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:34
Magdalena Lorenzo has given away more than seventeen hundred books in an attempt to try to ease the burden of the daily public transport commute.

Christchurch woman turning commute into journey through New Zealand literature
01:04

Mother's desperate attempts to save her choking toddler's life caught on CCTV
00:23
Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on a notorious stretch of State Highway Sixteen where there's no median barrier and the speed limit is one hundred kilometres an hour.

Auckland highway closes for several hours after horror crash west of the city
00:20
Tim Groser chose not to seek an extension after being appointed to the job in 2016 for a three-year term which ends in December.

New Zealand Ambassador to the US finishing in his role at the end of the year

One of two stranded humpback whales in Northland dies, efforts continue to save the other

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals

One of two stranded humpback whales in Northland has died this morning as efforts continue to save the other.

The humpbacks, believed to be a mother and calf, were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach.

More than 100 volunteers joined Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.

The whale survived overnight but the calf died about 7am this morning, Project Jonah said.

DOC Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole it was an emotional situation for many.

"There is a lot of emotion at the moment because we don't like to see these animals in distress and we've got that at the forefront of our mind," Mr Soole said.

"That's why there's so much interest to re-float them and get them back out to sea."

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said it was heartbreaking to hear the mother calling to the calf.

Rescuers have a bulldozer at their disposal, as well as floating pontoons that can be used to add buoyancy to the whale should conditions allow.

Ripiro Beach, Northland. Source: Twitter / Project Jonah

"Despite a HUGE effort this afternoon we were unable to refloat the two stranded humpback whales on the high tide," Project Jonah wrote on their Twitter after a failed rescue effort yesterday on Ripiro Beach, Northland. Source: Twitter / Project Jonah
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:38
The Justice Minister experienced this morning's 7.0 magnitude quake in Lombok - where he is for a conference.

'A violent shake' - Andrew Little on top floor of building in Lombok when deadly Indonesian earthquake struck

Aussie reporter in Bali says 'earth shook for a good minute' leaving 'shaken up tourists' during deadly 6.9 magnitude quake

Simon Bridges defends latest preferred PM poll result, insisting Helen Clark 'polled lower' - 'It is the party vote that matters'

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake hits Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing 39 people

Construction industry looks to Government to reset procurement policy as fears grow for sector

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics

As fears grow for New Zealand's building and construction industry, the industry are set to look to the Government to reset procurement policies as costs and labour shortages take its toll.

Last week, major construction firm Ebert Construction collapsed, leaving hundreds of workers and contractors across the country in limbo, facing an uncertain future. It was estimated at least $40 million is owed to creditors.

Economists say it is a worrying sign, especially with big players such as Fletcher Building facing tough financial times.

Minister for Infrastructure Shane Jones said on TVNZ1's Q+A last night agencies were keen for the Government to commit to procurement policies. 

"They believe that when the Crown is involved there needs to be a re-collaboration of who bears the risk [of] projects and escalating costs," he said. 

Q+A host Corin Dann asked if taxpayers should take more of the risk, possibly paying for the losses instead of the construction sector and stakeholders.

Mr Jones said it was legitimate for the construction sector to be concerned, and to want the Government to look at "a reset of procurement policies". 

Dann pushed Mr Jones' on if the taxpayer could take on liability of large scale projects, "that if they go wrong it would be the taxpayer bearing the cost".

"I'm not saying that," Mr Jones said. "What I'm saying is that they have raised the necessity of us being a lot more pragmatic about our procurement policies".

He said it also called for the creation of an infrastructure agency so the Crown has "a far better and more robust agency than something obscured in the foliage of Treasury". 

Dann asked if the issues with the building and construction sector was a reflection of a high level of uncertainty in the economy from the current Government's policies.

"Dealing with this business of confidence in the business community is a bit like a game of whack-a-mole," Mr Jones said. "You strike it here, and it pops up over here."

Minister for Infrastructure Shane Jones say the industry "believe that when the Crown is involved there needs to be a re-collaboration of who bears the risk".
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Politics