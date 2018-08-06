Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today

One of two stranded humpback whales in Northland has died this morning as efforts continue to save the other.

The humpbacks, believed to be a mother and calf, were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach.

More than 100 volunteers joined Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.

The whale survived overnight but the calf died about 7am this morning, Project Jonah said.

DOC Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole it was an emotional situation for many.

"There is a lot of emotion at the moment because we don't like to see these animals in distress and we've got that at the forefront of our mind," Mr Soole said.

"That's why there's so much interest to re-float them and get them back out to sea."

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said it was heartbreaking to hear the mother calling to the calf.

Rescuers have a bulldozer at their disposal, as well as floating pontoons that can be used to add buoyancy to the whale should conditions allow.