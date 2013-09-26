Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

Rival gang members have fought with weapons during a funeral motorcade in Whakatane.

A Mongrel Mob patch

Police say they received multiple reports from the public at around 8.40pm yesterday of clashes between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members.

The fights broke out near the intersection of Cleary Avenye and Awatapu Drive as up to 15 vehicles took part in a funeral motorcade for a Mongrel Mob member who died in Kawerau earlier in the day.

Police say they also received a report a Black Power member had been struck by a vehicle taking part in the motorcade.