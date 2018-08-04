 

Rival activists confront one another at protests sparked by alt-right Canadian speakers

1 NEWS
Two rival groups of protesters have been involved in heated verbal altercations in Auckland sparked by the two alt-right Canadians who were scheduled to speak in the city last night.

A small group of free speech campaigners gathered in Aotea Square in the city's CBD in response to the cancellation of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux’s speaking engagement in Auckland yesterday.

In response, a larger group of anti-racism activists protested against the racist "hate speech" that the Candian pair were set to convey.

"They're [Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux] simply here defending their rights to free speech and to live in a democracy and not be challenged or intimidated with leftist terrorists," one free speech campaigner explained.

The anti-racism protesters said the hateful and divisive views of the alt-right Canadian pair were dangerous.

"Free speech should be protected, the ability of people to criticise - let's say, political Islam or any kind of religion - should be protected and I’ll support it," an anti-racism campaigner explained.

"However, when it comes to the hate speech, I doubt the people who convey the message of superiority over other races, ethnicities and say, for example, that Aboriginal people have a lower IQ, as has happened in Sydney previously before they came to New Zealand.

"Everyone who knows the history of these speakers - it's not about free speech, it's about inciting divisions and hate and that's the issue here.

"When you spew hatred and division and you're causing rifts between people, it's dangerous. Imagine if in the 1930s, someone protected Hitler under the premise of free speech. How would people feel about that?"

Two rival protest groups were locked in heated verbal altercations as the controversial pair were due to speak in Auckland yesterday.
Police emergency scene

Two people indecently assaulted in carpark of Waikato Hospital

Police investigating after claims of a bomb threat made towards Canadian alt-right speakers

Police are investigating a claim that a bomb threat was called in yesterday for the Auckland venue that Canadian alt-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were due to talk at last night.

The bomb threat claim was made today over Twitter after the pair's show at Auckland's Powerstation was cancelled last night.

"Police are aware of this social media statement and are investigating," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The unnamed person who made the threat has since told the NZ Herald the claim was a joke which was taken "out of context".

The controversial pair's talk was cancelled just hours before they were due to appear.


Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern say they would have welcomed the chance to speak with protesters and supporters alike.
Police are appealing the public for information after shots were fired near Te Araroa Police Station, in East Cape on the North Island, on Thursday.

Officers and the Armed Offenders Squad responded to an incident in the vicinity of the station on Rata Street at around 10.30pm on August 2.

The sole police officer who was in the building at the time of the incident was unharmed but a nearby police vehicle was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any members of the public who saw or heard unusual activity on or around Rata Street at 10.30pm has been advised to call Sergeant Wayne Beattie on 06 831 0700.

New Zealand Police
