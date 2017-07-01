Risk of slips and flooding as heavy rain pummels the North Island

A front moving across the North Island is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of slips and flooding to the Eastern Bay of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne.

The front, preceded by rain and strong northerly winds moves across the northeast of the North Island this morning and afternoon.

Metservice says the heaviest rain is expected around the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane, and the ranges of Gisborne, where a further 40 to 80mm is expected to accumulate in addition to the rain that has already fallen.

They warn this amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may lead to slips and surface flooding.