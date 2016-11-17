 

Risk of rockfalls closes part of SH1 south of Kaikoura

Weather conditions and the risk of rockfalls has forced the closure of part of SH1 in North Canterbury.

The highway to Kaikoura between Peketa and Goose Bay is closed temporarily, Christchurch Transport Operations Centre advises.

More rain is due to move north over Kaikoura this afternoon, so the highway is unlikely to re-open today, the NZTA said.

Peketa and Goose Bay lie just south of the town.  

The road was closed for some time after the November 14 Kaikoura earthquake.

Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale during the first Whale Watch trip after the November earthquake halted operations.
Source: Whale Watch Kaikoura
In what's normally the busiest time of the year, fear of aftershocks and limited road access keeps many visitors away.
Source: 1 NEWS

