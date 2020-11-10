Risk of landslips remains heightened after major flooding in Napier

Thirty people were evacuated in Napier overnight following Monday's massive deluge of rain.

Today officials are focusing on working with residents of suburbs south of the CBD that are still suffering from surface flooding, Hawke's Bay Civil Defence manager Ian McDonald says.



Fire and Emergency didn't receive any call outs to the storm-struck area.

Meanwhile, residents are expected to find out what support they'll receive from the Government as they wake to another morning of sodden streets.

Minister for Emergency Services Kiri Allan is visiting Napier today.

So far, 16 homes are believed to be uninhabitable after two months of rain fell in 24 hours on Monday, with the city recording its second wettest day in 150 years.

Officials say the risk of unstable land remains heightened after some landslips in residential areas.

"One of the concerns that everybody has is that already we've got some slips and additional rain may mobilise those slips," Civil Defence Group Manager Ian Macdonald said.