Rising rates of youth hospitalised after self-harming

By Katie Doyle of rnz.co.nz

Hundreds more young people are being admitted to hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

There were 3081 hospitalisations of young people under the age of 20 for self-harm last year - up more than 200 on the year before.

The vast majority of those hurting themselves were girls and rangatahi Māori made up about 30 per cent of those ending up in hospital.

Youth mental health campaigner Lucy McSweeny said it was time for urgent action.

"The numbers of self-harm hospitalisations are extremely distressing and far too high and increasing," she said.

"Those numbers exclude the many people who will self-harm and not tell anyone or the many people who may self-harm but not end up in hospital."

Lucy McSweeny said she wanted to see mental health education included in the school curriculum.

She said this would also help young people who did not self-harm, but had friends who do.

Young people were amazing at offering support, she said, but it was about teaching them how to seek the best help for their friends in tough times.

Jean Andrews from the Counsellors' Association said school services were snowed under with serious cases of self-harm, which could include near suicidal behaviour.

She said that meant minor-to-moderate cases were not receiving the attention they needed.

Ms Andrews said more people may be ending up in hospital because there were not enough early interventions.

"We are certainly seeing self-harming increasing in the intermediate school age groups," she said.

"Also at high school, they are struggling to access counsellors because there is just simply not enough available in schools in particular but also in the community."

Ms Andrews said counselling also needed to become far more normalised than it currently was.

The government has committed almost $20 million to boost health services in decile 1 to 5 schools.

A pilot programme putting counsellors into primary schools was also promised as part of the Labour and New Zealand First coalition deal.

Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin said she was interested in a Waikato program that had been running for quite some time.

"It's professional counsellors who are not stationed inside of schools, but have been working with clusters of schools," she said.