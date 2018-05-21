Rising prison population a 'complete failure', as next step to be decided for Waikeria Prison - PM

New Zealand's rising prison population alongside a relatively static crime rate is a "complete failure", the Prime Minister said today.

It comes after the government announced it will not go ahead with the proposed mega prison, which was going to replace the ageing Waikeria Prison.

"It is not our view or our plan to have a mega prison on the horizon," Jacinda Ardern said today.

"We have a relatively static crime rate in New Zealand, so why would we be investing in building a mega, mega prison?"

There are still Cabinet decisions to be made around Waikeria, which was described by the PM as "fairly tired".

"We're having to look at how we deal with that issue."

Ms Ardern said on current projections, a new prison would be needed every two to three years.

"That is a complete failure. I agree with Bill English, it is not just a fiscal failure, it's a moral failure too."

The Government has set aside $198.4 million to accommodate 600 more prisoners, "in rapid-build modular units in prisons by the end of 2019".

"No matter what we do, we have a problem in the here and now".

Ms Ardern said the change to bail laws and a range of other factors, was contributing to the higher prison population.