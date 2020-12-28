Rising ocean temperatures mean more jellyfish blooms this summer — NIWA

Rising ocean temperatures will likely mean more jellyfish blooms in New Zealand this summer, NIWA says.

A lion's mane jellyfish bloom. Source: 1 NEWS

NIWA marine biologist Diana Macpherson said jellyfish blooms happen when water temperatures rise because jellyfish have more to eat.

"Jellyfish numbers increase as a result, then prevailing winds and currents can gather them up into dense groups and strand them on beaches," Macpherson said.

Macpherson said forecasters identified a marine heatwave in the waters to the north of the North Island, and sea surface temperatures around the country have all been above average since October.

Overfishing, pollution and warming oceans were also adding to the issue of jellyfish blooms, she said.

The lion's mane jellyfish. Source: NIWA

Macpherson said while most stings in New Zealand waters weren’t serious, jellyfish should be avoided when possible. Common species seen at beaches in the country include the lion’s mane, the moon jellyfish and the spotted jellyfish.

The blooms can also impact industries like salmon farming or invade beaches and sting swimmers.

In the event of a jellyfish sting, Macpherson urged people to flush the area with seawater and remove any stinging cells or tentacles that might be stuck on.

She advised people to then apply heat to relieve the pain and deactivate the venom.