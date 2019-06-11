TODAY |

Rise in 'alcohol-fuelled disorder' in Auckland CBD sees police ramp up patrols

Police are increasing their presence in Auckland's CBD after a rise in "alcohol-fuelled" assaults and disorders over the last two weekends.

The rise coincides with coronavirus restrictions being lifted on bars and nightclubs.

"We are observing that a large number of these incidents we are attending on these nights are fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption," Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, says.

According to police, they were called to one incident on Fort Street last weekend in which a person was allegedly knocked unconscious and multiple fights broke out.

"Police officers called in to assist were met with verbal abuse and had alcohol bottles thrown at them while they were trying to provide assistance," says Superintendent Malthus.

"One officer suffered minor cuts after a bottle shattered against a nearby police vehicle.

"Police were trying to disperse those fighting and clear an area so that person could receive medical assistance."

A number of arrests have been made in relation to various assaults and other incidents in the CBD area across both weekends, police say.

"In some cases it is very fortunate that police were not dealing with fatalities here," says Superintendent Malthus.

Police will now be increasing its presence to ensure the safety of those coming into the city for nightlife over the coming weekends.

