 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


RIP Beni: Chimp at Wellington Zoo dies after serious injury

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington Zoo has revealed one of its chimpanzees died nearly a week after a deep cut was discovered on its leg.

Sam the chimpanzee.

Wellington Zoo's chimpanzee Sam.

Source: Wellington Zoo / Facebook.

Nine-year-old male Beni died last Friday.

"We discovered a deep cut on Beni's leg last Saturday and performed emergency surgery," primates team leader Harmony Wallace said in a statement.

The primate had lost a lot of blood and had shown some signs of recovery. However, following further treatment on the Friday, Beni did not recover from the anaesthetic.

Beni was born at Wellington Zoo.

"Beni had a very cheeky personality and he made it easy for his carers, other Zoo staff and our visitors to fall in love with him," Ms Wallace said.

"He will be sorely missed by all of us and we have all been very saddened by his death."

Before Beni's death, Wellington Zoo had a troop of 11 chimpanzees, one of the largest in Australasia. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.

LIVE: 'The tail is the dangerous bit' - Farewell Spit whale rescuers given last-minute instructions before refloat attempt

00:29
2
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
3
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:41
4
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway promotes the President's daughter's clothing line on live TV.

Watch: 'Go buy Ivanka's stuff' - Trump aide Kellyanne Conway 'counselled' after pushing Ivanka's clothing line on live TV

00:57
5

'High tide at 10.30am and we're hopeful' - call to bring wetsuits and help refloat whales stranded at Farewell Spit

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

00:17
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.

LIVE: 'The tail is the dangerous bit' - Farewell Spit whale rescuers given last-minute instructions before refloat attempt

Volunteers are working frantically to save the surviving pilot whales at the notorious South Island stranding spot.


01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ