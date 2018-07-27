 

Ring on your finger snaps text and reads it back, offering help for visually impaired

A ring that helps you to see might sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but in a lab at Auckland University it’s becoming a reality.

The FingerReader is a ring with a tiny camera that photographs text and reads it back to you. It’s the brainchild of Suranga Nanayakkara, who started work on this project at MIT in the States.

Now the 18-member team has set up base at the Augmented Human Lab at Auckland University and is hoping to further its development.

For Daniel Holt, who has been visually impaired since birth and has 10 percent of average eyesight, innovations like this could be life changing.

Everyday tasks like catching the bus are challenging. He says he takes a photo of the bus timetable with his phone and then blows it up until he can read the text. He says buses approach fast and often by the time he realises it’s his – they’ve gone.

Daniel can see the potential of a device like the FingerReader and he’s curious to try it out. It’s easy to use, and after one go he’s mastered it, pointing it at books and magazines.

“If I could point this at a menu in a café, that would be amazing,” he says.

Sandra Budd, the CEO of the Blind Foundation says innovations like the finger reader are incredibly important for the visually impaired.

“It’s bringing technology innovations into the mainstream for them. It means that there are options available. We really thank them with our heart because what its actually doing is making life one of choice for them.”  

The scientists behind the project say it’s not just for the visually impaired, a trial with dyslexic children is currently underway in Singapore and they hope it can be used as a translator too, but there’s more work to be done.

Suranga Nanayakkara insists he wants it to be a cool gadget – one everyone wants to use. He says a blind friend told him it had to be as pretty as a wristwatch for him to wear it.

In fact the original inspiration came from watching a blind friend struggling to take notes in lectures.

“My hope is it really will become something that blind people use on a daily basis.”

The “finger reader” turns text into speech in seconds. The latest in Sunday’s Innovate series has to be seen to be believed. Source: Sunday
National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

Inside Parliament, our weekly look politics, discusses the hotly-debated topic of medicinal cannabis.

It comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed they would be pulling support for the Government's medicinal cannabis bill, and put forward their own member's bill, which will only go through Parliament if picked from the ballot. 

"You guys [referring to National] had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue," said reporter Benedict Collins. 

He said it was hard to see it as any more "than a stunt" and that it was disappointing to see this carry-on, especially for those suffering and in need of medicinal cannabis.

Mr Bridges denied that it was a stunt in a press conference

1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power. Source: 1 NEWS

National's bill proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe. 

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own. Source: 1 NEWS
Sam Kelway
A jury has retired for the weekend after starting deliberations today on whether Cory Scott Jefferies is guilty of killing Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years.

The jury will resume its deliberations on Monday.

Earlier today Justice Fitzgerald summarised the facts of the case at the High Court in Hamilton.

Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Jefferies travelling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Jefferies admits causing Ms Richmond’s death, but says it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

Her family and friends are wearing red roses at court, her favourite flower.

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS
