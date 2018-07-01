The ring that helps you to see

Inside Parliament, our weekly look politics, discusses the hotly-debated topic of medicinal cannabis.

It comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed they would be pulling support for the Government's medicinal cannabis bill, and put forward their own member's bill, which will only go through Parliament if picked from the ballot.

"You guys [referring to National] had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue," said reporter Benedict Collins.

He said it was hard to see it as any more "than a stunt" and that it was disappointing to see this carry-on, especially for those suffering and in need of medicinal cannabis.

Mr Bridges denied that it was a stunt in a press conference.

National's bill proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe.