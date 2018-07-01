 

The ring that helps you to see

Sunday
New Zealand
Technology

New Zealand
Technology
National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

1 NEWS
Inside Parliament, our weekly look politics, discusses the hotly-debated topic of medicinal cannabis.

It comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges confirmed they would be pulling support for the Government's medicinal cannabis bill, and put forward their own member's bill, which will only go through Parliament if picked from the ballot. 

"You guys [referring to National] had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue," said reporter Benedict Collins. 

He said it was hard to see it as any more "than a stunt" and that it was disappointing to see this carry-on, especially for those suffering and in need of medicinal cannabis.

Mr Bridges denied that it was a stunt in a press conference

1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power. Source: 1 NEWS

National's bill proposes a licensing regime and approval for medicinal cannabis products in the way medicine is approved by Metsafe. 

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and & Facebook.

“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own. Source: 1 NEWS
Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A jury have retired to consider whether Cory Scott Jefferies is guilty of killing Kim Richmond, his partner of 26 years.

Justice Fitzgerald summarised the facts of the case at the High Court in Hamilton.

Richmond disappeared on July 31, 2016, after watching rugby and drinking with friends at the Arohena Hall in south Waikato.

Her badly decomposed body was found nearly a year later in Lake Arapuni in the back seat of her Ford Ranger.

Ms Richmond was found in the fetal position, her chest exposed with her shirt around her neck and a plastic bag near her head.

The court was told an attack took place after 3:38am and cell phone data tracked Jefferies traveling to the boat ramp at Lake Arapuni.

He then travelled home at walking pace.

Jefferies admits causing Ms Richmond’s death, but says it was unintentional.

A pathologist was unable to determine a cause of death because of how long Ms Richmond had been in the lake.

Her family and friends are wearing red roses at court, her favourite flower.

Cory Scott Jefferies
Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS
