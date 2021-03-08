What is the right to silence?

The right to silence is an overarching principle that allows a person to refuse to answer questions, generally in a criminal investigation.

The right to silence can be exercised at a criminal trial, so a person's evidence can't be used to determine guilt.

However, it doesn't cover everything - in situations such as Royal Commissions and some fraud cases a person does not necessarily have an absolute right to silence.

New Zealand’s Bill of Rights states anyone charged with an offence has the right "not to be compelled to be a witness or to confess guilt".

Why does the right to silence exist?

Law expert Khylee Quince has described it as a right that generally applies to suspects, so it protects the presumption of innocence.

Quince told Stuff there were "real risks" in waiving or changing the right to silence.

Historically, it originated in Britain with a disagreement between the Common Law Courts and the Royal Prerogative Courts.

The Common Law Courts assumed a person was innocent until proven guilty and Royal Prerogative Courts used a system for people who challenged the Royal Government, forcing them to answer questions.

Right to silence debate

Generally, the debate has focused on shifting the right to silence in cases of child abuse.

National and ACT promised early last year to make it illegal for people not to alert authorities to instances of child abuse they were aware of.

It came as the Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft called in February 2020 for the Government to review the right to silence in cases of serious child abuse.

"Children's lives can depend on adults speaking up for them," he wrote on Twitter. "We did it for fraud, let’s do it for our kids."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time the law "does need another look".

A law passed in 2012 gave the Serious Fraud Office more powers, a move Labour and the Green Party opposed due to concerns over right to silence impacts.