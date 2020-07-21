Ride sharing company Ola rolls into corporate New Zealand market

Ride sharing company Ola is moving into the corporate market, and plans to secure deals with government agencies and big businesses as a way to keep cash coming.

The app for the OLA ride sharing service. Source: Supplied via RNZ

Ola, based in India, has been in New Zealand almost two years and boasts 10,000 drivers.

New Zealand managing director Brian Dewil said the expansion was about securing work for its own drivers.

"There are almost 500,000 businesses in New Zealand many of whom will still require business travel in some way... we know that Ola is on-demand and cost effective.

"So I think it's a really good time to bring it in considering businesses will be looking at ways to save money and reduce costs."

Dewil said Ola had a number of prospective clients lined up.

"We've signed up a number of partners already, we're talking to a number of big companies at the moment... and there's a lot of interest from government institutions as well."

Ola drivers could accept individual and corporate jobs, and would receive the same remuneration for both.

Ride share companies like Uber and Ola have proved stiff competition for traditional taxi companies, usually offering fares for less.

Taxi company Green Cabs had been in the midst of a restructure in an effort to remain competitive against such companies, but Covid-19's arrival made things worse and it recently went into liquidation.

Dewil said Ola would not be out to poach existing contracts firms had with other driving companies, but could operate alongside them.

"It's about giving people the choice," he said.